State Journal reporters take to the streets for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week's question was: How often do you watch Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily press conferences? 

Norma Wigglesworth
Buy Now

"Everyday, I wouldn’t miss it. It’s not a day without our Governor Andy! He’s very calming and that’s what we need!" — Norma Wigglesworth
Jim Beirne
Buy Now

"Don’t miss it. And (New York Gov. Andrew) Cuomo too! Not Chump (President Donald Trump). It's hard to see how inept he is at reading and Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx cringing." — Jim Beirne
Sam Allison
Buy Now

"I watched a bunch until I started getting impatient and annoyed with him saying the same things over and over again." — Sam Allison
James Bondurant
Buy Now

"Every few days. (It's) pretty much the same thing each day. A few minutes for an update on statistics would be OK but dang. Can you close down the abortion clinics? Don't see killing little babies as an essential." — James Bondurant

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription