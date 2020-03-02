State Journal reporters take to the streets for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week's question was: How will two-way traffic on West Main Street impact downtown?

Tavish Goodyear
“I equate this change to rearranging furniture in your house. Everyone is going to bang their toes for a while. However once we're all used to it, they will just change it again.” — Tavish Goodyear
Leslie Laird
“I'm opposed to two-way West Main if it would reduce the number of parking spaces. Already there are not enough spaces. Also it would become more dangerous and less of a quick and simple thing to walk across the street. I'm for maximum walkability, accessibility and pedestrian safety. I feel that changing to two-way traffic will hurt small businesses along West Main, including my own, Yoga 411 Studio.” — Leslie Laird
Shawn Dade
“It will be beneficial for economic development, and those getting 'the vapors' about traffic will be OK in six months. Now people shouldn't be able to camp in those spaces all day between 8-5. Metered parking could solve that and bring in revenue to the city.” — Shawn Dade
Donna Hecker
“I'm excited for it! It's so hard to give directions to out-of-town visitors and even us locals could use the extra flexibility that two-way Main Street will bring. I believe once it's implemented everyone will see how much easier getting around will really be!” — Donna Hecker

