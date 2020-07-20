State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week’s question was: Name one place you haven’t gone since Healthy At Home orders were lifted.

Patricia Woods Ginn

"To see my Mom, the last time I saw her was March 14. And the next week they closed all visits to the nursing home." — Patricia Woods Ginn
Rusty Eagle

"Anywhere that requires a mask." — Rusty Eagle
Rebecca Lynn Collins

"Uhmmm.... only places that are closed or require masks. We're living normally, the survival rate is over 99%. Oh, and had a blast in Myrtle Beach last month, and going back next month!" — Rebecca Lynn Collins
Sheena Hewitt

"I haven't been in any store or restaurant since March (curbside or to go only). My youngest daughter died from a common cold, so it has made me more aware of other people's medical conditions. I'm doing my part to keep those around me safe. Not everyone has a healthy immune system. I spent 3 1/2 years at home to keep my daughter safe so a few months is nothing to me. Y'all can call it fear, but I think it's a very considerate thing to do." — Sheena Hewitt
Mark Buerger

"Church. Indoor dining at a restaurant. A movie. A bar." — Mark Buerger

