Joyce Huebl Sutherland

"Why ask? The song brings people together — not one person from Kentucky doesn’t get chills when this song is played." — Joyce Huebl Sutherland

State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week’s question was: Should Churchill Downs continue to play “My Old Kentucky Home” prior to the start of the Derby?

"Yes, play it, but use the old lyrics." — Charlie Little
"Yes. Please allow us our annual case of chill bumps!" — Christina Huntington
"Yes definitely, this song is Kentucky's history. Yes, times were different back when the song was written, but times have changed." — Crystal Wilhoite Sorrell
"First thing I thought of when we were watching the Derby and they played (was), 'How long before some people will be hollering that is offensive?' (I'm) not from Kentucky, but I pray they leave it be!" — Deborah Segers Quarles
"Yes! If people don't like it, turn the volume down on the TV, don't watch or use ear plugs if you go!" — Karen Ivers
"Yes! The lyrics were even changed years ago. Quit trying to change everything to compensate for 2020's problems." — Lucas W Hippe

