This week’s question was: Should Churchill Downs continue to play “My Old Kentucky Home” prior to the start of the Derby?
"Yes, play it, but use the old lyrics." — Charlie Little
"Yes. Please allow us our annual case of chill bumps!" — Christina Huntington
"Yes definitely, this song is Kentucky's history. Yes, times were different back when the song was written, but times have changed." — Crystal Wilhoite Sorrell
"First thing I thought of when we were watching the Derby and they played (was), 'How long before some people will be hollering that is offensive?' (I'm) not from Kentucky, but I pray they leave it be!" — Deborah Segers Quarles
"Yes! If people don't like it, turn the volume down on the TV, don't watch or use ear plugs if you go!" — Karen Ivers
"Yes! The lyrics were even changed years ago. Quit trying to change everything to compensate for 2020's problems." — Lucas W Hippe
'Tis summer, the darkies are gay," and the heck about anybody else's feelings. It’s a natural order of things.
It is interesting that these ordinary white folks like their Ol’ Kentucky Home song like they like their bourbon, with a bite in it, straight up and neat. The heck Black people, they didn’t know just how they good they had it as slaves, when the women were being raped repeatedly by the white masters, and their children were sold. Of course, they were “gay”, it was summertime and the living was easy, where they work under threat of a bullwhip from daylight to dark. And it was in the dark that the master came staggering down to the slave quarters with the alcohol on his breath, demanding relief from his black wenches. What could be wrong with longing for those good old days? This is Kentucky, a red state. Indeed!
These folks long to hear It like Happy Chandler belted it out in the good old daze,
Representative Carl Hines (Democrat-Louisville), the only black member of the House, was quoted as saying that the lyrics of the rendition "convey connotations of racial descrimination that are not acceptable."
