This week’s question was: Should the statue of Jefferson Davis be removed from the Capitol Rotunda? Why or why not?

Lydia Reynolds Powell

"We should not celebrate and hold in places of honor those who were traitorous against our country. It is behind time to take it down. I am heartened by this push by the governor and the removal of other monuments around the country. However, I'd like this to not be a distraction from the issue of racism and police brutality. There is so much more work to be done, but removal of this statue to a more appropriate location (such as a museum of history's collection) is another good step forward." — Lydia Reynolds Powell
David Hecker

"I’m fine with moving it, but then the question is where. The most logical place would be the Jefferson Davis State Historical Site. Here the statue would still be under the purview of state government and the context of its history can be presented." — David Hecker
Colleen Gallagher Meszaros

"The statues in the Rotunda are of Kentuckians who have dramatically impacted history. Which CANNOT be changed, just by removing a statue. I believe it should be there. It serves as a reminder of where we have been historically, NOT where we are now. History isn't always pretty, but it serves as a reminder as to how far we have come, so we are not destined to repeat it." — Colleen Gallagher Meszaros
Jim Griffin

"Yes, a statue is not our history. People are our history and the State Capitol is the house of the people, “All of Kentucky’s people.” We can remember our history by having things like this in museums where they belong to preserve history. The State House should be welcoming and inclusive of all, and statues that can be considered offensive by any group or race should be removed." — Jim Griffin
Stephanie Paige Waddell

"I disagree! He shouldn’t be removed. No historical landmark, statue, flag ... should be changed or removed. This is part of history. Removing this statue doesn’t change history. Nor does it change the present or the future. At what point do we stop removing pieces of history because it’s an offensive reminder to some/all of how things were? Next stop will be books! It needs to stay. A statue doesn’t oppress people or feed racism. The media needs to stop calling it out as black vs white. We are all equal, we are all human, we all have rights! — Stephanie Paige Waddell
B.O. Combs

"Why not? Because a Civil War in which both sides were led by Kentuckians and Kentucky was at the geographic center of the war is probably the most significant event in Kentucky history. If there are any two statues that should be in the Capitol, it should be Davis and Lincoln. "I hope to have God on my side, but I must have Kentucky." — Abraham Lincoln — B.O. Combs

