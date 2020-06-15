State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week’s question was: Since Father’s Day is coming up on Sunday, what is the best advice your father gave you?

Bethany DeArmond Patton

“Can’t live on love, but you can live on bologna." "Best bet is not to bet." "Poxy fixes everything." — Bethany DeArmond Patton
Karen Hazelwood Sewell

"The time to slow down is when you get in a hurry." — Karen Hazelwood Sewell
Steven Moore

"Be true to yourself." "Work hard and always do what's right." — Steven Moore
Raydeana Harrod Stockton

"Be grateful for any job you have regardless of the pay. It's more than you would make sitting home on your butt." — Raydeana Harrod Stockton
Robyn Jones

“Give the pocket knife back exactly how it was given to you." "There is no point in crying, it just makes your nose run.” — Robyn Jones

