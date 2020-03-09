State Journal reporters take to the streets for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week's question was: What are you doing in response to the coronavirus outbreak?

Lisa Weber
"Pretty much just watching people panic ... and washing my hands." — Lisa Weber
Connie Miller
"(I'm) getting prescriptions filled and maybe buying a few shelf stable food things. I don't usually keep canned goods; they go bad before I use them. Kitty litter!" — Connie Miller
Cheryl Caskey
"Washing my hands and making sure we have enough hand soap at the (Hopewell Museum in Paris) in the public bathrooms. That and realizing just how much I touch my face in an hour. So. Many. Times." — Cheryl Caskey
Barbara Murray
"Not handling cash money. I will make all necessary purchases using the debit card. Not eating out, and not going places where people are gathering." — Barbara Murray

