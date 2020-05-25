State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week’s question was: What are your thoughts about the rallies at the Capitol over the weekend?

David L. Thornton

"As a veteran, I will never criticize anyone exercising any of their rights. Nor will I condemn them for the timing and place they exercise those rights. That being said, I don't agree with the need to carry long guns and hanging the effigy of the governor. You could easily make your point with side arms and signs stating your opinion. What I would like to see is the governor get his butt out of his chair, come out and listen to them. Then he would be able to properly address their complaints. I think the effigy was used because the protesters didn't feel that their concerns were being heard. It wasn't right. I think it was a symbol of their frustration." — David L. Thornton
Erin Mentzer

"They have every right to protest. But to protest during a pandemic that has already killed almost 100,000 Americans, without social distancing or masks, is careless and selfish. And the effigy of our governor, who is working so hard to protect Kentucky, is hateful and disgusting. I feel for his family, who were home when these people crowded around the door and shouted and knocked. This is unacceptable behavior. There are peaceful, effective ways to protest, and this isn't it." — Erin Mentzer
Joe Hedges

"I am embarrassed. Where are the police? As a relatively new Frankfort resident, I hope this does not represent my new town." — Joe Hedges
Susan Mackey Bryant

"While I do not agree with our governor on some of his decisions, he has led well during this pandemic and for once Kentucky has been the leader in something positive. Then to have the governor hung in effigy throws us back 100 years. We should honor the office and just because we have the right to do this does not mean we should exercise that right." — Susan Mackey Bryant
Stephen DuBois

"Shameful, disrespectful and flat out disgusting. Some may not agree with what Beshear is doing, but there is no need to wish death on the guy or hang him from a tree. The guy is a human being, for God's sake. Yes, I have disagreed with some of his calls, but I've also agreed with some of his calls. He is doing his job whether he makes popular or unpopular decisions." — Stephen DuBois

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription