State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week’s question was: What are your thoughts on Mayor Bill May's hiring of Boxcar PR firm at $5,000 per month?

"If the reporting is accurate. The statements by the mayor don’t fit the narrative given by the mayor. If this happened 'suddenly' and had not been discussed beforehand with Boxcar, why would they suggest taking the city manager 'to the woodshed?'" — Buddy Bennett
"And this is why people shouldn’t be in office for years and years and years. TERM LIMITS!" — Carol Ann Tudor
"Absolutely mind-boggling. Saving money should be a top priority right now." — Chris Kelly
"Why would an elected official with 30 years in office possibly need a PR firm to tell him what to say during a pandemic? And then to involve said PR firm in the ouster of the city manager? This was a huge waste of taxpayer money at a time when every penny counts." — Donna Hecker
"Our city is broken!" — Ammie Jo Dennis

