"If the reporting is accurate. The statements by the mayor don’t fit the narrative given by the mayor. If this happened 'suddenly' and had not been discussed beforehand with Boxcar, why would they suggest taking the city manager 'to the woodshed?'" — Buddy Bennett
"Why would an elected official with 30 years in office possibly need a PR firm to tell him what to say during a pandemic? And then to involve said PR firm in the ouster of the city manager? This was a huge waste of taxpayer money at a time when every penny counts." — Donna Hecker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.