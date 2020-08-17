State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week’s question was: What are your thoughts on the city commission’s firing of Keith Parker as city manager?

"It is embarrassing and makes the trio (Mayor Bill May and Commissioners John Sower and Eric Whisman) appear petty in their behavior. But this is what you get in a right-to-work state. They have every right to use the 'without cause' based on current labor law and do not have to account for their actions." — Gae Broadwater
"I’m curious why it was done. On the face, it brings up questions, but it doesn’t make sense that it would have been done for absolutely no reason." — Jeb Jarrell
"Keith (Parker) was going to stand up to the abuse of power and financial mismanagement that has held Frankfort hostage for years now. How can hiring a PR firm at $5K a month count as 'emergency spending'? May, Whisman and Sower are a triumvirate that has no place in a democratic society." — Jennifer Hicks
"Bill May is out of touch, obtuse and no longer relevant. He should step down and Keith Parker should reinstated." — Stephen Kent
"Mr. Parker has spoken out, just not through The State Journal. If there was a legitimate reason, why were ALL commissioners not told? This stinks of retaliation, and I think Mayor May, Mr. Sower and Mr. Whisman don’t want the citizens of Frankfort to know why he was fired 'without cause.' Perhaps he questioned a spending decision..." — Karen Clark Ellis
"Hopefully this makes everyone’s voting easy next time around. #takethegarbageout" — Tyler Baker
"Sounds like a personality thing to me. Unfortunately, that happens." — Nancy Atcher

