State Journal reporters take to the streets for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week's question was: What do you think about Gov. Andy Beshear's response to the coronavirus outbreak?

Jenifer Harrison
"I am pleased with all he has done and trying to do. He is handling it with calmness and decorum." — Jenifer Harrison
Kevin Newman
"I’m impressed. His decisions and press conferences are well prepared and thought out. He has a tone that is informative, understandable and compassionate. So far I am finding our new governor to be an effective leader." — Kevin Newman
Diana Peters
"It has been positive and perfect!" — Diana Peters
Linda Davis
“(With) dignity, grace and class. As well as caring for all of us!" — Linda Davis

