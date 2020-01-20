Melody Lilly
Buy Now

"There were a lot of boycotts then and there aren't now. I think he would be proud because there is more peace between blacks and whites and no more segregation." Melody Lilly, 12
Kaylee Gabbard
Buy Now

"Racism is bad in social video games online. When people get mean, we hit them with the word of God." Kaylee Gabbard, 10
D'Maya Dickinson
Buy Now

"Some people are still racists. I think he would be happy and sad." D'Maya Dickinson, 9
Simon and Sam Potts
Buy Now

"His message got through and everyone took it seriously." Simon Potts, 9, left.

"It's better today. African Americans have more rights than they used to and are treated better." Sam Potts, 10

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription