Kat Gardner
“I really want a French press coffee maker. It’s supposed to taste a lot fresher.” — Kat Gardner
Tomisin Ogunade
“A toy pony.” — Tomisin Ogunade
Sam Themer and Jyler Donovan
“I have a thing for vintage jewelry, but I just bought some. Do I need more ? No. Do I want more? Why not?” — Sam Themer, left

“I just want everybody to get along.” — Jyler Donovan, right

