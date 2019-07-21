Rick Skelton
"Well it goes for the whole country, and there's only one answer: teachers. They're underpaid and under appreciated, but they're responsible for all those little minds." Rick Skelton

State Journal reporters take to the streets and social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light. This week’s question was: What do you think is an underrated job in Frankfort? 

"Maybe a welder. It's a tough business; not a whole lot of people know how to do it. The job's in high demand. Get some pretty good schooling and go out and make a nice living right off the bat. But I think more of the technical jobs are underrated and we need more of those. Plumber, electrican, welder, I think those are tough. Roofing, roofing especially. Very hot and hard work." — Chip St. Charles
"A schoolteacher. I just don't think that they are paid as much for as well as they teach. They should be paid more for the job that they do." — Robin Bingham (right)
"If I had to say, probably somebody in the parks service or something like that. I'm sure that there's somebody who has to take care of all this stuff downtown." — Tracy Averill

