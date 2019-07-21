State Journal reporters take to the streets and social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light. This week’s question was: What do you think is an underrated job in Frankfort?
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
State Journal reporters take to the streets and social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light. This week’s question was: What do you think is an underrated job in Frankfort?