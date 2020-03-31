State Journal reporters take to the streets for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

In honor of April Fools Day, Tuesday's question was: What is the best prank you have played on someone or someone has played on you?

Lisa Quire Smith
"Several years ago, my lovely children took every single shoe that I owned and placed them in the bathtub. I didn’t realize it until I was getting ready to leave the house and started looking for a pair of shoes. Any shoes. I couldn’t find a single pair. I had to start hunting all over the house. I finally found them in the bathtub. All of them. My first reaction was anger, which turned to laughter, which later turned to pride. I’ve created little monsters that are really good at pranks. To be fair, I had already gotten them really good that day! It was payback. They giggled for hours afterwards." — Lisa Quire Smith
Chris Chattin
"My sister was born on April Fools Day. We already had 1 boy but we had 3 girls. We wanted another brother so bad. Our uncle told us it was a boy and then when we got to the hospital to see our mom and new brother we were all disappointed to learn it was another girl." — Chris Chattin

