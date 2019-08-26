State Journal reporters take to the streets for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light. This week’s question was: What should Frankfort residents call themselves?

Jackson Williams-Hale
I never really thought about that ... Franklintins. — Jackson Williams-Hale
Savannah Taylor
Frankfortians. — Savannah Taylor
Brenda Adwell
Frankenberries. I don't know why, but that came to mind. — Brenda Adwell
Austin Hawkins
Frankfortians. — Austin Hawkins

