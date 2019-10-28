State Journal reporters take to the streets for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week's question was: What was your favorite Halloween costume?

Caleb Mackey
Buy Now

"One year I was a spartan from the movie '300.'" — Caleb Mackey
Charles Nelson
Buy Now

"A football player for Second Street School. I am not sure what I am going to be this year." — Charles Nelson
Ellie Vannest
Buy Now

"A clown. I loved it. My mom painted my face and everything." — Ellie Vannest
Daniel Garner
Buy Now

"Master Chief, a video game character from 'Halo' and Spiderman." — Daniel Garner

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription