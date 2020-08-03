"My first job was delivering The State Journal. I was only 9 or 10 years old when I started. I delivered the paper for several years. I tied the paper bag to the handlebar of my bike and delivered door to door. Each month I had to collect the money from my customers. I would tear out those yellow 'paid tabs' in my book and give to my customers. My route was Senate Drive, Bonnycastle Drive and Annex Drive. I averaged around 50 customers." — Mike Lee
"My job was like any other teen nowadays. I worked at Frisch’s and that’s where I met my husband. We instantly became best friends at the job and as we grew older he proposed and we just recently got married." — Rebekah Bach
"I bagged groceries and stocked shelves at the IGA Foodliner on Reilly Road (next to Heck's, now the Ash Building). My 'pay stub' each week was a piece of adding machine tape. I was just too young to drive so must have been the mid-1970s." — Steve Fry
