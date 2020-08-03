State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week’s question was: What was your first job?

"Babysitting was first, but my first 'real' job was McDonald’s west, in what is now Casa Fiesta. It was summer and kids came from Juniper Hill pool and paid with gross, wet money." — Lisa Gabbard
"My first job was delivering The State Journal. I was only 9 or 10 years old when I started. I delivered the paper for several years. I tied the paper bag to the handlebar of my bike and delivered door to door. Each month I had to collect the money from my customers. I would tear out those yellow 'paid tabs' in my book and give to my customers. My route was Senate Drive, Bonnycastle Drive and Annex Drive. I averaged around 50 customers." — Mike Lee
"My job was like any other teen nowadays. I worked at Frisch’s and that’s where I met my husband. We instantly became best friends at the job and as we grew older he proposed and we just recently got married." — Rebekah Bach
"I bagged groceries and stocked shelves at the IGA Foodliner on Reilly Road (next to Heck's, now the Ash Building). My 'pay stub' each week was a piece of adding machine tape. I was just too young to drive so must have been the mid-1970s." — Steve Fry
"Judd's Office Supplies on St. Clair Street. I separated and filed all the carbon copies of the sales receipts after school each day for a few hours." — Patricia Dobbins MacDonald
"My first job was working the concession stands at all the softball and baseball fields across town. I was employed by Frankfort Parks and Rec." — Stephanie Jackson West

