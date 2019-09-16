State Journal reporters take to the streets for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week's question was: What would you like to see replace Pic-Pac?

Monica Waiters
“Another grocery store for the senior citizens and the elderly who walk and depend on that store.” — Monica Waiters
Kyle Meadows
“Perhaps a shelter for women who don’t have kids but they’re in need of shelter.” — Kyle Meadows
Rahhmel McGahee
“A Southern spot. Some food you don’t normally get. Who’s got a soul food restaurant downtown? No one.” — Rahhmel McGahee
Candy Charters
“Another food store, but maybe offering a little more interesting food but at decent prizes. I’m picturing a smaller-scale, way less expensive Whole Foods.” — Candy Charters
Benny Yett
“A delicatessen. Old people can’t do it. They don’t like to cook, they can’t walk. I just hope they do something good with it.” — Benny Yett

