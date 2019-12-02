State Journal reporters take to the streets for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light. This week’s question is: Where do you do your holiday shopping?

 

Gina Ellis
Buy Now

“I went to Walmart. Everybody goes to Walmart. I did some shopping online with small businesses too. I’m about halfway done.” — Gina Ellis
James Baggett
Buy Now

“We do most of it online, especially Black Friday. We got most of it even before Thanksgiving." — James Baggett
Janice Jones
Buy Now

“I believe in necessities for Christmas. All that other stuff they can get the rest of the year. I shop in Lexington sometimes. Fayette Mall and Old Navy.” — Janice Jones
Sara Garner
Buy Now

“Poor Richard’s and Joseph-Beth and maybe Walmart. I’ve never ordered anything online.” — Sara Garner

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription