State Journal reporters take to social media for this weekly feature in which we ask for your opinions on a variety of topics — some weighty, some light.

This week’s question was: Where is the worst stoplight in town?

Walter W. Brown

"U.S. 60 and Hanley Lane." — Walter W. Brown
Tonya Jones Smither

"East Main and Myrtle Avenue." — Tonya Jones Smither
Teresa Barney Brandenburg

"Spaghetti Junction (U.S. 60-U.S. 460) is the longest light." — Teresa Barney Brandenburg
Sal Piscioneri

"I call Frankfort the city of wasted traffic lights." — Sal Piscioneri
Lindsey Rodgers

"The four-way where Boone Center is takes forever." — Lindsey Rodgers
Elisabeth McNicol Wilson

"The one at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 127 by Sonic and Speedway. There have been mornings traveling west on U.S. 60 when I am first in line, with a long line of traffic behind me, and the light turns yellow before I can even get under it. However, eastbound U.S. 60 traffic stays green for 1 minute or longer. Absolutely ridiculous." — Elisabeth McNicol Wilson
Anisha R. Adams

"There are no bad answers, only bad lights." — Anisha R. Adams
Angie Hardin Griffin

"East Main coming off of Rolling Acres. Sometimes it works, other times people run it." — Angie Hardin Griffin

