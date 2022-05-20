At first glance, it may have appeared that they were protesting.
On Wednesday, a crowd of around 50 people had gathered in front of the Franklin County Courthouse on St. Clair Street holding homemade signs and posters.
As they began walking down the street towards the Old Capitol, holding their signs, it became apparent that this was not a protest. It was a celebration of recovery for graduates and current students in the Franklin County Drug Court program.
Drug court is a tool used by the criminal justice system to help individuals who have committed crimes as the result of drug use. Instead of serving time in prison, eligible offenders complete substance abuse programs supervised by a judge.
The intended effect of the program is to break the cycle of addiction that plague entire generations of families, reduce re-arrests, overdoses and foster care placements.
With May being National Drug Court Month, Franklin County Drug Court Case Manager Amber Carmack, said she and her team wanted to highlight the program’s successes.
“We wanted to get our participants together and show the community how well they are doing and be a part of the group,” Carmack said.
Once the group arrived at their destination, they listened to words of encouragement from Carmack, Frankfort Police Chief Dustin Bowman and other graduates of the program.
Ariel Appling, who completed drug court several years ago and now works as a client care navigator at the Isaiah House Treatment Center in Willisburg stressed to the crowd that support is always available.
“With everything I had to go through, I never had to go through it alone,” she stated.
Andrew Hager, who went through Fayette County Drug Court in the mid-2000s echoed that sentiment.
“The importance for me being here is to see that I am not alone,” Hager said. “It is therapeutic for me to know that other suffer from addictions and alcoholism that I suffer from. We lift each other up, to lean on each other. These have been very important to let people know ‘Hey, you have value. You have worth.’”
As well as treating substance use disorders, the drug court treats mental health needs and helps students secure education, employment and housing.
Bowman told The State Journal that one of the reasons his department is committed to helping the program and the individuals is because drug court benefits Frankfort as a whole.
“From a law enforcement standpoint, this is excellent,” he said. “It does aid everybody when people recover and there are less repeat offenders. It helps build the community stronger through their successes.”
On a national level, more the courts have served 1.5 million people leading to a 58% reduction in recidivism. This has saved the American taxpayers an average of $6,000 per drug court participant.
Anyone struggling with addiction and wanting help, can find resources by calling the Franklin County Drug Court at 502-564-0332.
