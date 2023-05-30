Franklin County Judge-Executive Michael Mueller and Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson will be leading a gathering Thursday to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day and "Wear Orange" weekend.

The rally, which will be held at the Franklin County Courthouse at 11:30 a.m., will honor victims of and families affected by gun violence, with Wilkerson and Mueller offering an official proclamation to honor the date.

