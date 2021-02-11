An overnight storm left little snow but a coating of ice in Frankfort and Franklin County Thursday morning.
Tommy Russell, director of Emergency Management for Frankfort and Franklin County, said he had about 2/10ths of an inch of ice at his home in the southern portion of the county.
"I feel like we came through this better than I expected," he said. "Mother Nature brought it, and Mother Nature will help it go away, especially if we get above 30 degrees and have a sunny day Friday."
Cathy Lindsey, public information coordinator with the Frankfort Plant Board, said FPB received its first outage call at 7:34 p.m. Wednesday in Cloverdale, which had the largest outage at one time, affecting about 40 homes.
Lindsey added that FPB's electric and cable linemen worked throughout the night.
Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools went with entirely virtual instruction Thursday, as did Kentucky State University, which closed its campus. Only essential staff and services were operating as normal.
FCS Superintendent Mark Kopp and FIS Superintendent Houston Barber both announced Thursday afternoon that their districts will continue with a virtual schedule for Friday as well. A decision regarding athletic events will be made Friday afternoon by both districts.
The Franklin County Health Department was also closed, forcing the cancellations of COVID vaccinations for Thursday.
FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said the department has rescheduled all first COVID vaccines that were due Thursday, and all participants have received a phone call email or text message giving them their new date next week.
Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said roads were ice-covered and slick, but traffic was light.
Frankfort Fire and EMS Chief Wayne Briscoe said firefighters responded to about six calls overnight regarding downed power lines from the ice.
Temperatures are expected to stay at or below freezing for the next several days.
Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency Thursday and closed all state offices.
“This winter storm already is causing some very dangerous conditions across much of the state, with iced-over roadways and downed power lines putting our people at risk,” Beshear said in a press release. “This declaration will free up funding and boost coordination across agencies as we respond to this weather crisis and work to keep all Kentuckians safe.”
Reporter Fred Patke contributed to this report.
