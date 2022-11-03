David Hutchings, Ph.D., will present a webinar, “Alzheimer’s, Dementia and Caregiving” through the Morning Pointe Foundation on Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

The presentation is the latest in the Foundation’s Caregiver Café series and is free to caregivers around the world.

For the first time, through a partnership with the University of Tennessee Chattanooga, the Foundation is offering continuing education credit for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and masters of social work.

These professionals can sign up to earn 1.5 contact hours or 0.15 CEUs with a cost of $25. Following the presentation, they will take a brief survey to earn the credit.

Hutchings is a geriatric neuropathology and dementia specialist. The seminar will touch on types of dementia and the differences between them, as well as genetic risks, treatment, stages of dementia and managing advanced symptoms. Live attendees will also have a chance to ask questions at the end of the session.

The ongoing Morning Pointe Caregiver Café wellness series connects experts on senior living and care with those experiencing the physical and mental effects of aging. Registrants not using the webinar as a continuing education course can watch the webinar live or register and watch later at their convenience.

To register, go to morningpointe.com/caregivercafe.