Remember Melodye Park?
Acquired and developed by Louis Horwitz in the late 1930’s, it was Frankfort’s first public park. Horwitz named it for his daughter. He owned and operated the nine-acre park and spent his own funds to create fish ponds, boat docks, a waterfall, stone paths, fountains and gardens. Two pagodas were built large enough so that people could attend dances and concerts and enjoy the beauty of the Kentucky River. The park was open to the public at no charge. Closed after extensive flood damage in the 1950s, the property was subdivided and homes were built.
Traces of the park still exist and the Remove Invasives Partnership (RIP) will be working with one landowner who would like to uncover the remnants on his land at 117 Admiral’s Landing. Greg Isaacs invites fellow weed warriors to learn how to identify and then clear the winter creeper and bush honeysuckle, Japanese knotweed and Chinese yam that threaten the health of the riparian habitats and the stabilization of the river bank from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16.
Come prepared to work as we will be clearing invasive plants from around trees and other areas. Work for all abilities and ages will be provided. Please dress appropriately.