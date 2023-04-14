First Presbyterian Church’s Weekday Community Preschool is celebrating 60 years of preparing children for their school experience in the Frankfort community.

The preschool that began with three students now serves more than 60 children with classes for 2-, 3- and 4-year-olds. The classes prepare the children for kindergarten and elementary school. 

Weekday Community Preschool

Weekday Community Preschool staff, from left, are Michelle Rider, Krysta Boyer, Andrea Ellegood, Lori Good, Tiffany Bailey, Amanda Drury, and Megan Woodson. Not pictured is Kinsley Redmon. (Photo submitted)

