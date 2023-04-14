Weekday Community Preschool staff, from left, are Michelle Rider, Krysta Boyer, Andrea Ellegood, Lori Good, Tiffany Bailey, Amanda Drury, and Megan Woodson. Not pictured is Kinsley Redmon. (Photo submitted)
First Presbyterian Church’s Weekday Community Preschool is celebrating 60 years of preparing children for their school experience in the Frankfort community.
The preschool that began with three students now serves more than 60 children with classes for 2-, 3- and 4-year-olds. The classes prepare the children for kindergarten and elementary school.
“Our staff works very hard every day to ensure that our students are prepared for a successful school experience. We are setting a foundation for our students to be confident, active learners for the rest of their lives,” said Lori Good, the director of Weekday Community Preschool. “We feel very blessed to be a part of our students' lives. It has always felt like a big family at Weekday.”
As part of the 60-year anniversary, the church and school on West Main Street will hold a reception on Sunday, April 30 from 2-5 p.m. at the social hall at First Presbyterian Church. Former students, parents, staff members and the community are invited to attend.
The preschool began in 1962 when Skipper Cyrus Fossett, a church member, asked to start a preschool as a church mission. She was later joined by teachers Bettie May and Merrilyn Penegor.
“At that time, there were very few preschools in Frankfort,” Fossett said. “We had children reading at 3 and 4 years old.”
Over the next 60 years, the school grew, teaching hundreds of Frankfort children about the alphabet, numbers, nature and concepts such as teamwork, manners and friendship.
Today, Weekday Community Preschool offers a developmentally based curriculum that combines a play-based approach and enriching academic learning experiences. The philosophy of the school is that children learn best through play during their earliest years of life, and opportunities are provided for unstructured play experiences and guided play experiences. The school’s goal is to provide opportunities for each child to grow and develop social and self-help skills, motor skills, and spiritual awareness through an encouraging and secure Christian setting.
Recent surveys show that parents have been pleased with the state-licensed preschool and the program it offers. Sarah Thompson, whose three children have attended or currently attend Weekday, says it has helped them as they move to elementary school.
“I credit that to the start they got at Weekday. It helped them get an introduction to the school atmosphere and it provides good social interaction with other students,” said Thompson, who serves as a parent representative on a church committee that oversees the preschool.
Another committee member, Meg Quarles, said Weekday has modified its program over the years in response to parent needs. For example, Weekday added an aftercare program and 2-year-old classes when parents said they would support them.
“Weekday is so unique because of its ability to adapt to parent needs,” said Quarles, who sent two of her children to the preschool. “The school listens to parents.”
Former Weekday student Andrea Ellegood returned to the school and serves as a teacher there.
“I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to work at the same place I began my education journey,” Ellegood said. “My memories made at Weekday as a student are one of the many reasons I became a preschool teacher.”
Good, who has worked at the school for 15 years, sent her three children there as well.
“From birth to 5 years old is a crucial time of development for a child. A child's early experiences set the foundation for future learning and development,” she said. “Participating in creative and fun learning experiences will also help our students gain confidence needed to transition to their elementary school environment after they leave preschool.”
