Downtown Frankfort Inc., the Frankfort-Franklin County Tourist Commission and the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce have joined forces with downtown merchants to host a November to Remember — four weekends of local shopping, eats, bourbon events, public art and family-friendly holiday fun.
"This year definitely looks a little different, but our merchants are working to make a safe, fun and festive experience for visitors of all ages," Tourist Commission Executive Director Robin Antenucci said in a news release. "Please mask up, keep 6 feet of social distance, and enjoy a holiday season to remember in downtown Frankfort."
Nov. 7 ArtWalk
Sponsored by Expree Credit Union
Explore the public art infusing downtown Frankfort while shopping independently owned businesses. The downtown ArtWalk will feature original art from local and regional artists and artisans. Visitors are encouraged to explore downtown Frankfort's new murals and sculptures during a one-hour guided walking tour led by Josephine Sculpture Park. Preregistration is required. Visit downtownfrankfort.com/artwalk for a list of participating businesses and galleries.
Nov. 12–15 Candlelight Weekend
Sponsored by Commonwealth Credit Union
This year marks Candlelight's 40th Anniversary, and while it will look a little different, merchants are working to make the experience safe for all visitors and shoppers. Take a carriage ride down Broadway, evenings from 6-8. Visit downtownfrankfort.com/candlelight-weekend for details.
Nov. 21 Bourbonanza
Sponsored by WesBanco
Bourbonanza is back with a live and socially distanced auction of rare bourbon. The Spirited Saturday bourbon auction will be held at the Grand Theatre, 308 St. Clair St. Tickets are $35 pre-sale and available by calling the Grand Theatre at 502-352-7469 (Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.). You can also purchase tickets at the door ($45), however please note that due to social distancing this event will only be allowed to admit the first 100 guests. For more information on all the days activities, visit downtownfrankfort.com/bourbonanza
Nov. 28 Local Love Saturday
Sponsored by Independence Bank
This is a chance for shoppers to put their dollars into the local economy for Small Business Saturday. "Local Love" tote bags of coupons can be picked up at the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce (229 W. Main St., #102) oand at local Independence Bank locations.
