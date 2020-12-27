Tillie Welker has a plan when it comes to putting up Christmas lights.
Last year she decorated with blue and white lights for the University of Kentucky.
This year she used 4,000 green lights to honor COVID-19 victims.
"Gov. (Andy) Beshear said everyone should burn a green porch light for people with COVID, to show compassion for people we've lost," Welker said.
Welker did that, and in October found green lights in a storage shed that she put in bushes in her front yard.
It wasn't long after that she decided to light her whole house and most of her yard in green.
"I went to Walmart and bought all the green lights they had," said Welker, who lives in western Franklin County. "Every time they put more out, i grabbed them up. I even drove to Lawrenceburg to get more green lights."
She put the lights on her house and draped them in trees and bushes. She used white lights to decorate her back deck, and all the lights, except the ones she found in her shed, are LED lights.
The 4,000 lights illuminated her yard, but they were fewer than she put up in years past.
"I used to do 25,000 lights," Welker said. "I even got out on the roof with someone holding the ladder. I'd have 18 or 19 rows of lights on the roof.
"I told the cat and dog if they stood still long enough I'd put lights on them, too."
After having her house decorated for nearly two months, Welker took down the lights this weekend.
Some had gone out recently after high winds hit the area. She plans to go through the lights, find the green LED lights that still work, and put them in the bushes in her front yard.
Welker is also thinking about next year's Christmas lights display. She doesn't plan go all green again, hoping COVID-19 will be in the rearview mirror.
"Last year was all UK with blue and white," she said. "it was really pretty. I might go back to that next year."
