Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells has been appointed to the Kentucky Board of Emergency Medical Services.

Gov. Andy Beshear made the appointment recently.

Wells will replace Kevin Neal, whose term expired. Wells' term will end on Sept. 19, 2025.

