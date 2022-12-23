On Jan. 3, the Franklin County Fiscal Court will hold a swearing in ceremony for its judge-executive and six magistrates.
For the first time in 24 years, Huston Wells will not be among the seven elected officials taking the oath of office.
Between helping the county navigate the complicated and ever changing waters of a global pandemic to the more mundane, but no less vital tasks, that come with elected office over the last eight years, it is easy to forget that Wells' time on the fiscal court is but one chapter of a long career of public service dating back to the 1970s.
The first chapter was as a teacher.
"As a kid, my first job was with the city recreation department at the swimming pools, and I started to teach people how to swim," Wells remembers. "It does not matter what you teach, teaching is the same whether you teach swimming or you teach math."
Wells said he enjoyed seeing his pupils progress in whatever subject they were learning.
"There are fundamentals to teaching and I kind of liked that," the Frankfort native noted. "I like to see the progression and the different ways to get to somebody."
With that mindset, Wells went to Eastern Kentucky University and graduated with a degree in special education with an emphasis on speech and hearing therapy.
In 1974 he began a 28-year long career with Franklin County Public Schools as he took a teaching position with Bald Knob Elementary and Bondurant Middle School.
"I just loved it," he said with a smile. "I loved working with kids and I had a deep passion for it. That in itself led me to more public service."
In 1987 Wells entered his first political race for city commission.
"I lost," he said matter-of-factly. "There were I think about 16 or 17 that ran for the city commission and I came in fifth. Two years later, I ran again and made it."
He would go on to serve almost two terms as a commissioner, with his last term as mayor pro tem.
Wells said he was thrust into the mayor's office before the end of the term when his predecessor, Mickey Mills resigned in order to take another job.
"I was at a meeting and the mayor said, 'I am resigning, and Huston, you are going to be the mayor," Wells recalled with a chuckle. "So that's what happened. I became the mayor."
Wells said that one of his main focuses as mayor was to help Frankfort combat its issues with flooding by getting federal funding for construction of a floodwall along the Kentucky River.
"The floodwall to me was a big issue," he recalls. "The city manager and I made it a top priority. We met with Congress and did everything that had to be done and we got the money that we needed. Nothing was easy, but we did it."
As nice as the payoff was, Wells good-naturedly noted that it did not come without sacrifice on his part.
On a few occasions Wells had to make trips to Washington, D.C., to meet with William Natcher, the long serving Congressman from Kentucky and at that time the Chair of the House Appropriations Committee.
"He asked me to come to an appropriations committee meeting," Wells related. "I thought, 'holy smokes, I am going to Congress and I have to sit there and defend Frankfort, Kentucky on what to do."
As he and his staff were busy preparing for the biggest presentation of his career, he got a call from the Boston Red Sox organization.
The executive asked Wells, the mayor of Frankfort, if he would throw out the first pitch during the game on "Frankfurter Day" at Fenway Park.
The Red Sox public relations executive's feeble attempt at a play on words aside, he excitedly replied, "I'm in!"
However his excitement was short lived, as his staff informed him that the baseball game was on the exact same day as his date with Congress.
At the end of his mayoral term, Wells decided to step down and run for the city commission again in 1996 and served one more term as a commissioner.
After his career with the city, Wells moved into the county where he would spend the next 16 years as the magistrate for the 5th District.
In 2015 he was elected to the judge-executive position.
When asked what the biggest challenge was during his two terms, Wells answered unequivocally that it was the COVID-19.
"It shut the whole country down," he stated. "We were at a point where we were having to figure out how to proceed. It wasn't just us, it was everybody across this state and this country. How do we function in a non-functioning environment?"
Wells gives a lot of credit to modern miracles such as Zoom calls, but he gives even more to county services.
"Emergency Management, they were always fantastic in dealing with disasters," he said. "But this situation was just tough. We could not have functioned without them being right there to help us with personnel because people right and left were catching COVID. How do you protect those who didn't have it? How do you work with those who do have it? That is just in the office."
He also said that holding the line on guidance from the health department on restrictions such as social distancing and masks were another key to keeping people safe.
"I would say that through all of this, Franklin County stood together," the judge noted proudly. "There were some people who were upset with us, I understand, but sometimes you have to make decisions for the greater good. That was one of those that the mayor and I and the health department sat down together and came up with a plan. We had to do it."
Outside of pandemic response, the fiscal court has accomplished quite a lot with Wells at the helm.
Some of those accomplishments include working with the Frankfort Plant Board to win more than $8 million in grants from the commonwealth in order to get broadband internet to every Franklin County resident. He also made great strides in helping the Farmdale Sanitation Board update their system and get it prepared for more economic growth.
The newest feather in his cap would have to be the county's purchase of Duckers Lake Golf Course for the low price of $850,000.
When these achievements are mentioned, the judge is very quick to point out how much help he's had along the way.
"You can say, 'judge you did this, and judge you did that," he began, "but a judge can't do anything without a great staff. Nothing. From the administrative assistants to the department heads. All across the board. The Franklin County Fiscal Court family. All the people who work for the court, who also work for the people of this community, are unbelievable. They go above and beyond and for the most part, they have never been paid what they are worth."
Now, after almost 50 years since he started teaching and 35 since he was elected to office, Wells said he is looking forward to retirement.
"I don't really have any plans," he noted. "My wife and I are going to travel and we have some trips set up. We'll see how it all plays out."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.