Pictured above is the now-vacant parcel B. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

Though very little recent discussion of the potential development of Parcels B and C has taken place in the open, one question from Magistrate Sherry Sebastian at the Franklin County Fiscal Court’s Tuesday meeting shined some light on the matter. 

Sebastian asked about a conference call that Wells had made with the city.

Wells responded that the city — along with potentially Craig Turner of proposed developer CRM Companies — could be coming to the county with more information regarding the planned downtown development soon. He also mentioned hearing from the city and county’s joint Tax Increment Financing (TIF) attorney Jim Parsons.

The conference call was about the city's draft development agreement.

“I have had discussions with the city on where it’s moving,” Wells said. “It’s not finalized yet, but I believe we’re coming to a point where you’ll be presented with the information that the city has gotten. I don’t know all the fine details, but I do know that the mayor, Tom Russell, Jim Parsons, and maybe Mr. Turner himself will be coming soon hopefully at our next court meeting.”

In the TIF process outlined by the city, the development agreement would "outline obligations, payment schedules, and all conditions of the project." The next step would be drafting a local participation agreement in which incremental tax revenues are pledged.

The Fiscal Court’s next meeting will take place on April 1 at 5 p.m.

The City of Frankfort's next meeting takes place on March 22 at 5 p.m.

Other business

• The court approved $100,000 to be drawn from the county’s $1.5 million COVID-19 response budget to be drawn down and spent on in-house energy projects.

Most of the funds will go towards heating and air systems in the county’s fire stations and facilities at Lakeview Park, per Jeremy Colston of the maintenance department.

• A zoning change to add 15 lots near the Maples subdivision on Steadmantown Lane got approved unanimously. 

Some magistrates asked Planning & Zoning Director Robert Hewitt about the width of the road and the proximity of the addition to Elkhorn Creek. Hewitt responded that the road was wide enough to accommodate two-way traffic and street parking, and that the lots would not extend all the way to the creek.

• The court approved accepting Hahn Court into the Franklin County road system. Hahn Court serves as an extension of the already-covered Hahn Drive near US 127. The initial request was made by Roy Peach, who owns a storage business on the road.

“This has been a longtime coming since 1993 or 1994,” Sebastian said. “I enthusiastically vote yes.”

• The court voted to apply for a grant that could provide the county with up to $200,000 to help residents pay their utility bills. Wells said that it would take some time for the county to receive the funds, but that those in need of help should contact a local church of the Resource Office for Social Ministry (ROSM).

These funds are a couple months away, but the city and county both have funds that are available through our churches and ROSM,” Wells said. “If you need immediate help, I urge you to contact your local church and ROSM.”

The Fiscal Court approved $5,000 grant payments to four businesses located in Franklin County but outside of Frankfort city limits. The county had previously awarded grant funds to 12 businesses in light of hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, so the final total of businesses awarded came to 16.

The new businesses were Tammy’s Diner, Kentucky Monthly Magazine, L&M Salvage and D. Woods Construction Company.

• In other grant news, the court approved applying for $7,000 to be spent on new flashlights for the fire department and for Solid Waste Management to apply for a total of $48,700 in grants related to compost, recycling and hazardous waste.

