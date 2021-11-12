111221.Wells Reelection_submitted.jpg

Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells filed papers Friday to seek his third term in office. (Photo submitted)

Huston Wells filed paperwork Friday to run for a third term as Franklin County Judge-Executive. He indicated a strong desire to continue serving the people of Franklin County during a trying time and building on his past successes as the main drivers behind his decision to seek another term.

“The COVID pandemic has been tough on our community,” Wells said. “I feel a moral responsibility to ensure we get through this crisis, and my experience will help to ensure we not only recover but also thrive as we navigate our way through the post-COVID world.”

Quality of life for all residents and economic growth in the county will be two of Wells’ focal points in the campaign and his next term. Wells highlighted the implementation of two American Rescue Plan Act projects.

"The pandemic has shown how important the internet is to our everyday lives,” he said. “Over the next several years, the county will be using ARPA funds to bring high-speed fiber to every household in Franklin County. This will ensure access to the lightning-fast internet that is vital for 21st-century jobs and sustained economic growth.”

The $17 million infrastructure upgrade needed to bring high-speed internet to the entire county will be accomplished without raising taxes.

“This is truly a transformational project for our county. It will ensure that students can have access to the internet for their schoolwork and parents will have the access that they need for jobs and businesses,” Wells added.

Sewers were another area Wells identified for growth and improvement. Recently, the Farmdale Sanitation District took over the existing plants from their previous owners.

“It isn’t exciting, but having a functional sewer system is great for residents and will also foster economic growth.” Wells said. “The privately-owned sewer plants located in the Farmdale area have been problematic for many years. We are finally in a place to start correcting the years of deferred maintenance.”

Communities all across Kentucky and the nation are dealing with how best to spend American Rescue Plan Act money.

“It’s crucial we manage this money correctly and to the greatest effect,” Wells said. “If we don’t do this right, Franklin County could miss a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and taxpayers could be on the hook for the money. It requires experience and good judgment to get things done right.”

For more information, follow Wells on Facebook @CJEHustonWells or his website at www.HustonWells.com.

“It’s an exciting time to live in Franklin County,” Wells said. “It hasn’t always been easy, but we finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. With continued hard work and the grace of God, great things are ahead for us.”

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription