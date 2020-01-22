Healthcare Advocates of Northern Kentucky Inc., which recently completed construction of a new parking lot on its property at 118 Capital Ave., is being asked to restore the area to its original form and pay damages to its neighbors.
On Friday, D. Louis Mitchell Jr., of 118 W. Campbell St., filed a complaint in Franklin County Circuit Court against the advocacy group and the Frankfort Architectural Review Board.
Mitchell’s wife, Kathryn Dutton-Mitchell, is a licensed attorney and is representing her husband.
The Mitchells’ West Campbell property is adjacent to the Capital Avenue property in South Frankfort.
In December, Dutton-Mitchell told The State Journal that the parking additions were not included in the original building permit plans approved by the ARB and that the Frankfort Planning Department made an administrative decision to allow the construction.
According to the Mitchells, the planning department did not have the authority to make that decision.
The Mitchells say they, along with their neighbors, were not made aware of the Feb. 19 ARB meeting where the group’s permit applications were heard and they did not know about the plans until August, when construction began at the property.
Court documents say the Mitchells contacted Eric Cockley, director of Frankfort’s planning and community development department, who told them the Capital Avenue property owners received permission to build the paved parking area at the rear of the property, permanently demolish a rock wall and move another rock wall in February.
The Mitchells told The State Journal in December that the Capital Avenue property includes historic structures.
According to the complaint, the Mitchells say Cockley told them on Aug. 16 it was too late to appeal the decision, but the Mitchells learned that was not the case and they filed an appeal to the ARB on Aug. 22.
The Mitchells also claim Cockley incorrectly told them that the decision was made in February, when it was his office who gave the property owner permission to change their construction plans.
The State Journal called Cockley on Wednesday, but he did not return request for comment by press time.
The ARB heard the Mitchells’ appeal at its Sept. 19 meeting, but the vote on whether to deny the appeal was tabled until October.
At the October meeting, the ARB vote ended in a tie, so the ARB voted again at its Dec. 17 meeting.
The Mitchells’ appeal was denied 4-2. ARB members Nicole Konkol and Irma Johnson voted in favor of the appeal. Chairman Patti Cross was joined by members Joe Berry, Jennifer Oberlin and Ann Wright in voting to deny the appeal and uphold the decision of city staff.
After the appeal was denied, the Mitchells had 30 days to appeal their decision to circuit court.
The complaint says the actions of the ARB and Healthcare Advocates of Northern Kentucky Inc. are “erroneous, arbitrary and capricious” and violate Mitchell’s procedural right to due process.
The complaint also says the issue has resulted in “injury and aggrievement.”
Mitchell is asking for the ARB’s decision to be reversed and the building permit issued on Aug. 16 for the Capital Avenue property to be revoked and all further construction at the property to be stopped.
Mitchell is also asking for Healthcare Advocates of Northern Kentucky Inc. to restore the property to its original form and for an unspecified monetary amount for compensatory and punitive damages.
The State Journal contacted Cross, who said she doesn’t believe it “would be appropriate to comment on matters that are being litigated.”
Dutton-Mitchell said the complaint “speaks for itself.”
The State Journal called Healthcare Advocates of Northern Kentucky Inc. attorney Patrick Hughes, who did not respond to request for comment by press time.