After decades as a one-way street, a portion of West Main Street was officially converted to two-way traffic on Sunday.
Crews worked through sporadic rain showers to finalize the traffic pattern on one of downtown’s main thoroughfares. The conversion took place between Ann Street and Wilkinson Boulevard. In addition to revising road stripping, workers also replaced signage.
In late May, a new signal pole was installed at the intersection of Ann and West Main.
The Frankfort City Commission, which had been debating the pros and cons of two-way West Main for years, voted 4-1 in February to approve a contract for $65,185 with Arrow Electric Co. Inc. Commissioner Scott Tippett was the lone dissenter.
In April 2017, city leaders voted down a budget amendment that would have funded the project. At the time, the two-way West Main project would have cost the city $213,700.
The city advises motorists to use caution and pay attention to signage indicating the new traffic flow on West Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.