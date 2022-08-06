West Nile virus has started appearing in Kentucky once again this year, and although there are no vaccines to prevent it nor medications to treat it, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there are steps you can take to prevent infection.

Louisville Metro Health and Wellness says they have found mosquitos infected with West Nile in seven traps throughout Jefferson County and says residents should assume it is countywide. There might also be issues in the flooded areas of southeastern Kentucky, as it doesn’t take much standing water for mosquitos to use as breeding areas.

Mosquito

(file photo)

