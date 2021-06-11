Road work

Resurfacing work will continue next week on the West Plaza Connector (U.S. 127).

Daily lane closures are possible as Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews pave the connector between Devils Hollow Road and Louisville Road.

Signs will notify drivers.

