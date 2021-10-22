West Sixth Farm will host its first annual dog costume contest to benefit the Franklin County Humane Society at 1 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Register your pup at the FCHS table between 1-1:45 p.m. Bring an item for the FCHS wish list for your dog's registration fee or a $10 donation to FCHS.
Dog costume contest
West Sixth will be donating $1 for each beer sold during the event to the humane society.
 
Three winners will receive prize packs of West Sixth dog goodies and gift cards from Feeders Supply.
 
Wes Allen Photography will be doing dog photo sessions. A donation to FCHS required.
 
Sugar Bugs will be selling handmade dog treats and The Smoked food truck will be on hand as well.
 
The FCHS wish list includes: cat litter (clay, non-clumping); Purina Cat Chow & Purina Kitten Chow; Friskies Canned Pate; Purina Dog Chow & Purina Puppy Chow; trash bags (13- and 30-gallon); paper towels; toilet paper; high efficiency laundry detergent; dryer sheets; bleach; copier paper; collars and leashes; cat and dog toys; dish soap; and fleece blankets

