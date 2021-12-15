More rain and wind is forecast for Franklin and surrounding counties, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville.

Wet weather is expected Thursday, Friday and Saturday as a cold front pushes into the region.

“Non-thunderstorm wind gusts of 35-40 mph will be possible,” the NWS said in its hazardous weather outlook. “Multiple waves of rain showers with moderate to heavy rainfall are expected from Thursday through Saturday night.”

NWS noted that a few embedded thunderstorms are possible, but severe weather is not expected.

However, total rainfall amounts from the weather system could be between 2-4 inches with locally higher amounts and flooding issues possible.

121521 Weather

Thursday’s forecast calls for showers after 1 p.m. with a high of 65. Wind will be out of the south at 13-17 mph with gusts as high as 32 mph. Rain will continue Thursday night with a low of 47.

On Friday, showers and a high of 62 is predicted with overnight lows dropping into the mid-40s.

Rain continues on Saturday with a high temp near 59 and overnight lows dipping into the mid-20s.

