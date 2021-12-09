Frankfort and Franklin County may once again experience heavy rain, thunderstorms and isolated tornadoes similar to those that occurred late Sunday and into Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Louisville, a potent storm system is expected to impact the area Friday night into Saturday morning.

120921 Weather

“Since this is an overnight event, be sure to have ways to receive warnings while you are asleep,” NWS said. “If in a vulnerable location such as a mobile home, consider finding lodging elsewhere with sturdier shelter Friday night.”

The forecast calls for a 50% chance of showers Friday with a high near 70. Rain and possibly thunderstorms are predicted Friday night with a low of 60. Some storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Between ¾ and an inch of rain is possible. Winds will be out of the south at 13-18 mph with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Wet weather will continue into Saturday with new precipitation amounts of ¼ to ½ inch possible. West winds of 17-22 mph and gusts as high as 39 mph are also forecast. A high of 61 is forecast with overnight lows dipping to around 28.

