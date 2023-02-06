The Kentucky Folklife Program and Kentucky Museum will be sharing their exhibit, "What Happened to Jonesville" at the Capitol on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

This past year the African American Heritage Commission granted the Kentucky Museum, the Kentucky Folklife Program and the African American Museum of the Bowling Green Area to conduct community folklife research and produce this exhibit.

