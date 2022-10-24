Kentucky has lost more than 17,000 people to COVID-19, which has killed more Kentuckians than World War I, World War II and the Vietnam War altogether. This burden has been much greater in some counties; the highest county death rate is five times the lowest one.

Using death rates as a measure of which counties have handled the pandemic the best so far, Jefferson County came out on top with just under 2.03 deaths per 1,000 residents. 

COVID death rate

