The city has sent out checks funded by federal CARES money in response to the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current maximum amount the city has given to businesses that qualify is $10,000, according to an executive order signed by Mayor Bill May last week.
Businesses can still apply for the $10,000 until Dec. 31.
Qualifications for that money, per city Grants Manager Rebecca Hall, are as follows:
• Must have a brick-and-mortar location within the city limits.
• Must have fewer than 50 employees.
• Must not be a national or multi-state chain or franchise unless 51% of ownership is by a resident of Franklin County.
• Must have experienced a documented decrease in revenue since March 12.
• Must be current on all required licensing, permits, taxes, fees and payments with the City of Frankfort and the Frankfort Sewer Department.
• If applicable, must be appropriately licensed by the state.
Geographically, the grants distributed have been concentrated in Frankfort’s downtown core, as well as the commercial district adjacent to the Indian Hills neighborhood off of Wilkinson Boulevard.
A notable gap in areas that have thus far received funds is businesses located on the Holmes Street corridor. Hall said that of the several businesses located in that area, only Hullette Printing was set to receive the funds as of Wednesday.
