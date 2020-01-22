Law enforcement agencies are still stumped on the whereabouts of a 17-year-old who went missing from her southwestern Franklin County home on Jan. 12 or 13.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police have been searching for Haylee Marie Martin for more than 10 days.
Early last week, FCSO executed a search warrant for the family’s 14-acre Salyers Lane property and KSP searched the area from the air to no avail.
“We are securing more search warrants for social media, etc.,” Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire told The State Journal Wednesday evening, adding that Haylee’s father was interviewed earlier in the day but that there were no further developments.
The teen’s father reported the 5-foot-2, 110-pound white female with blonde hair and blue eyes missing in a call to police at 5:27 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to records. The Western Hills High School student was likely carrying a backpack and wearing red Converse shoes.
Haylee’s father told officials that his daughter has never run away before and went through a breakup with her boyfriend a day before she went missing. He also said she left behind her cellphone, which was turned off when he found it.
Quire said his office continues to log long hours working the case.
“We need information that anyone may have no matter if it seems important or not,” he added.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Frankfort-Franklin County Dispatch at 502-875-8583.