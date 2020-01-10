It’s official.
Five people filed qualifying papers to run for mayor of Frankfort by the 4 p.m. deadline on Friday, 12 filed for Frankfort City Commission and five filed for Franklin County jailer.
Of the 12 people running for city commission, eight filed on Friday.
One of those was City Commissioner Eric Whisman.
“I’m honored by the opportunity to serve,” Whisman said, adding he hopes he’ll continue to serve in city government for a long time.
Whisman first ran for city commission in 2018. Whisman finished in third behind Katrisha Waldridge and current City Commissioner Scott Tippett in 2018 at 17.9%, securing one of four commission seats.
Echoing the sentiments of fellow commissioner and opponent Waldridge, Whisman believes the year he’s had on city commission hasn’t been long enough.
“New ideas take time to develop,” he said.
Whisman told The State Journal on Friday he wants to continue to push the city commission to create master plans and establish policies to set up the framework for Frankfort to continue to flourish in the future.
Whisman hopes that part of that future will include more bike trails, hiking trails, canoeing and other recreational activities.
Whisman said he would also like to see more community involvement.
As for this year’s election, Whisman said he is excited about the pool of candidates.
He challenged the community to do their due diligence in researching the candidates, so they choose the right ones to serve Frankfort.
Prior to Friday, Waldridge, Brent Sweger, Diane Strong and Leesa Unger had filed qualifying papers to run for city commission.
In addition to Whisman, Anna Marie Rosen, Harry Carver, Kyle Thompson, Will Prible, Shannon Griffith, Kelly May and Tim Childers filed qualifying papers Friday. The State Journal will profile each candidate in coming days.
May is the son of longtime Frankfort Mayor Bill May, who announced Dec. 26 that he did not plan to run for reelection due to health issues.
Five people are vying to take his place: Tommy Haynes, Jason Keller, Stewart Perkins, Layne Wilkerson and Rodney Williams.
In the Franklin County jailer race, interim Jailer Jake Banta was the only one who filed on Friday. He joins Democrats Ben Gash, Tracy Hopper and Richard Sandifer in the May primary.
The winner of the Democratic primary on May 19 will advance to the Nov. 3 general election and face Republican Wes Culbertson, the only Republican who filed to run for jailer.
The jailer race is a special election to replace Rick Rogers, who retired as jailer in 2019. The winner will serve a partial term.
The mayoral and city commission races are nonpartisan, which means candidates don't run with a political party affiliation.
Both of those races will also be on the May 19 primary ballot.
The two candidates who receive the most votes in the mayoral primary will advance to the general election. There are four seats up for grabs.
For the city commission race, the top eight vote-getters will advance to the general election.