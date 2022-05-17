Three of the six magistrate seats on the Franklin County Fiscal Court were determined in Tuesday’s primary election.
Incumbent Sherry Sebastian was re-elected in the 1st District, and newcomers Richard Tanner and Eric Whisman were elected in the 5th District and 6th District, respectively.
All three are Democrats and were in three-way races with other Democrats. No Republicans filed for magistrate in those districts.
In the other two districts, incumbent Scotty Tracy, a Democrat, will face Republican Darrell Sanderson in the November election for the 4th District seat, and incumbent J.W. Blackburn was unopposed in the 2nd District.
6th District
Whisman’s win ended Lambert Moore’s 20-year tenure on the fiscal court. Whisman received 38% of the votes (522), compared to 32% for Ted Collins (435) and 30% for Moore (402).
Whisman had previously served on the Frankfort City Commission.
“There’s so much to do in this county and everybody realizes, I think, we’re at a position of change, a time of change in our community, and I think everyone’s feeling it and really voted for wanting some change,” Whisman said. “It’s been a lot of fun getting out walking and talking with so many people. It’s been good to reconnect with a lot of people I haven’t seen in many years.”
Whisman can’t begin to serve until January when he takes office, but he plans to continue to walk the neighborhoods of his district.
“There are several streets in some of the precincts I didn’t get to go to,” he said. “I really enjoy the one-on-one with people and getting to hear concerns and getting to reconnect with a lot of folks.
“I have to thank all the people who got out and voted and the opponents who felt like they needed to run. I want to give a shoutout to Ted Collins specifically. I remember seeing his (campaign) signs growing up and wanting to do that someday.”
Collins is no stranger to public service, having been Franklin County Judge-Executive and county sheriff.
"I want to congratulate Eric Whisman on his win and Lambert Moore on running a good clean race,” Collins said. "To the winner goes the spoils. Good luck, Mr. Whisman."
“I want to thank all the people who walked and helped me with the social media part and all the people who donated to the campaign. So many walkers went house to house. They helped me financially, and we raised quite a bit of money, but it wasn’t in the cards this time.”
1st District
Sebastian, who was elected to her first term four years ago, won Tuesday with 50% of the votes (824). Katie Flynn Hedden was next at 43% (714), and Mark Barrett finished at 7% (117).
“I’m extremely excited,” Sebastian said. “I have never taken my foot off the gas from the first minute I had the opportunity to serve the residents of the 1st District. I was working on things today for them, drainage issues.
“And that will continue. One thing about this election cycle that was really heartening was to see so many women come out and run for elected office. Another thing that was exciting for me, it was the first time my daughter was eligible to vote.”
Sebastian captured her seat four years ago by winning the primary.
“Everyone who puts themselves out in this type of opportunity to serve people, you’re not going to hit all the marks all the time, but you’re going to do your dead level best,” she said.
“You’re going to do your research, you’re going to try to make every effort to represent everyone. When folks call, I don’t ask where they live, I don’t ask their party persuasion. My question is what can I do to help you. I work hard and I appreciate opportunity to continue to serve.”
3rd District
Mental health professional Kelly Dycus won the Democratic primary for Franklin County’s 3rd District Magistrate, beating out rival James “Bo” Sutherland.
The democratic nomination was up for grabs after the incumbent, Michael Mueller decided to run for county judge-executive.
Dycus won the district with 55%, or 778 votes, in her first campaign. As a practicing licensed professional clinical counselor, she has lived in the 3rd district for 20 years. Dycus has also held the state director title for the Kentucky AmeriCorps and VISTA programs.
She says she plans to focus her general election campaign on helping Franklin County fight its drug abuse and mental health issues.
“We have a serious issue with mental health and substance abuse and that’s my thing,” Dycus said on Cable 10 after clinching the nomination. “It means a lot to me. I want people to be happy and well and I don’t think we are doing a great job of that currently. My hope is that I can win some support and information.”
In the general election, Dycus will face Republican nominee Greg Grimes who went unchallenged in the GOP primary.
5th District
Richard Tanner earned 61% (771) of the vote beating out challengers, Hank Schweickart with 25% (312) and Joe Teasley, who dropped out of the race, with 14% (176).
With no Republican candidate challenging him in the Nov. 8 general election, Tanner will take over the magistrate position in January, replacing incumbent Marti Booth who opted not to run for re-election.
Tanner, who had Booth’s endorsement, is no stranger to the world of magistrates, having spent two decades as the director of Kentucky Magistrates and Commissioners Association, as well as serving on the Franklin County Health Department Board.
“I won’t have a learning curve, because I have been doing this for 30 years and I understand what government can do for people,” Tanner said after it was determined he had emerged victorious. “You can’t make a big splash on your first day. If you do, you’re making a mistake.
"What I want to do is get my feet on the ground in Franklin County and make sure it’s heading in the right way and economic development and growth in the right way," he added. "I will make sure we take some positive steps in Franklin County.”
