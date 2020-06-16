Bill Whittaker is used to being on the go, visiting family and friends at Highland Christian Church, the Capital City Activity Center and local restaurants.

That changed when the coronavirus pandemic hit, but on Tuesday Whittaker had a chance to visit with people he hadn’t seen in months.

His family hosted a parade for his 90th birthday, with friends and family driving past his house and giving him cards, balloons and birthday wishes.

“I enjoy being around people,” Whittaker said. “I always have.”

It was just six days earlier that Whittaker and his wife, Carolyn, celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary.

“We got married in 1951,” Bill said. “A lot of people said it wouldn’t last long, but it’s been 69 years. I believe it’s going to last. Neither one of us has any trade-in value so no one wants us. Too much mileage.”

The Whittakers are charter members of Highland Christian Church, where Bill is an elder.

“I’ve been an elder there I don’t know how long, 60, 70 years,” Whittaker said. “I taught Sunday school for 35 years, and we were youth directors for 15 years or so.”

The Whittakers used to enjoy square dancing and camping. Much of their activity now revolves around the Capital City Activity Center, where they went nearly every day before it closed because of the pandemic.

Bill calls bingo at the center, and both of them exercise there.

Their contact with other people has been limited.

“It’s bad,” Bill said about having to stay home during the pandemic. “Go as long as you can is the way I look at it.”

What has he been doing with his time?

“Watching the stupid TV,” he said. “Watching people build log cabins.”

There have been trips to the grocery store and the doctor, but not much else.

“It’s been OK,” Carolyn Whittaker said. “We have a nice deck out back, and we’re fortunate the weather has been fairly warm and we can get out in the yard and do things.”

The Whittakers have three sons — William Franklin, who is deceased, David Allen and Michael Ray. They also have three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

All of their children were born in Frankfort.

“We moved to Frankfort (from Richmond) in 1954,” Bill said. “I got out of the service (Army) in 1953. I couldn’t find a job, and we wound up in Frankfort to the dismay of my wife.”

“I thought we’d moved to the end of the world,” Carolyn said.

That sentiment has changed over the years.

“We had several chances to leave Frankfort,” Bill said, “but we loved it, still do.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription