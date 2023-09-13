Despite the pleas of Franklin County Road Department employees who appeared in person at Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting, asking magistrates and the county judge to promote a new department superintendent from within, the appointment of Gene “Duke” Wilburn was approved by a majority roll-call vote.
First District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian abstained from the vote.
Wilburn is currently the owner of Duke’s Backhoe Service and Excavating LLC located on Devils Hollow Road.
One veteran employee told the court during a public comment session following the court’s executive session to discuss the matter that “this will stop all movement — anyone wanting to work towards becoming something down here at the Road Department. Everything freezes.
“We know the county better than anybody,” he continued. “The guys that are in front of me as leaders are trustworthy, they’re dependable. Any one of them could do this job, and I would like for you all to consider looking in-house to hire the new road supervisor.”
A second employee echoed this sentiment, explaining to the court, “We really want you to hire from in-house. If not, there is no more moving. We have light [equipment], heavy [equipment], foreman, assistant and superintendent. We’re at the end, until someone retires or leaves.”
Fourth District Magistrate Scotty Tracy then asked Judge-Executive Michael Mueller if his office had asked the previous road superintendent for any recommendations for his replacement upon his retirement, to which Mueller replied that “we asked twice, and there were no recommendations put forward, so nobody was put forward for the position internally.”
Tracy, 5th District Magistrate Richard Tanner and 6th District Magistrate Eric Whisman all explained their individual “yes” votes, with Tracy justifying his vote based on the failure of the prior road superintendent to recommend an internal candidate. Tanner stated that he would trust and support the nomination of Wilburn by Mueller and Whisman explained, “I wish I would’ve had more information to make this decision upon, and I hope in the future we will always have more information,” but he also declared his faith in Mueller’s decision as being in the best interest for the county.
According to Mueller, “we had six internal interviews that went very well and I was hopeful that I’d be able to pick somebody from there. I had two state employees that I had conversations with and both were given to me by two different magistrates. But ultimately, the last person that I am putting up for this is a small business owner who I think will do a wonderful job for Franklin County. So I’m a yes.”
