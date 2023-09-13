Despite the pleas of Franklin County Road Department employees who appeared in person at Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting, asking magistrates and the county judge to promote a new department superintendent from within, the appointment of Gene “Duke” Wilburn was approved by a majority roll-call vote. 

First District Magistrate Sherry Sebastian abstained from the vote.

Franklin County government

