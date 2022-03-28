060119_FRANKParkPrograms_hb-4.jpg

Frankfort Parks and Recreation and Canoe Kentucky hosted a Wildflower Walk, which is part of the Explore Nature Series, at Cove Spring Park in April 2019.(Photo by Hannah Brown)

Wildflower walks at Cove Spring Park/Nature Preserve will return.

Walks will be 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, as well as April 10, 17 and 24. Participants are asked to meet at the parking lot accessed from the main (lower) entrance at Cove Spring Park.

The park is located near the interchange between U.S. 127 (Holmes Street) and Wilkinson Boulevard.

