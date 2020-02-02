A wildlife rehabilitator is speaking up after recent confirmed cases of canine distemper in hopes of educating residents on how to act when they find an animal that might have distemper.
Angela Cox, the operator of Critter Ridge Sanctuary, has been a licensed wildlife rehabilitator for about a year. While she helps a variety of animals, her passion is raccoons.
At the end of December, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed that three raccoons found in Frankfort had tested positive for canine distemper. A spokesperson said that it was unknown whether those three cases were related to another case of a raccoon with distemper found in October. Cox attributes a higher raccoon population to the more common cases of distemper this year.
Cox has a love for rescuing wild animals that started as a child. She said that when she rescued a raccoon named Buckwheata from improper care, that’s when she began to work toward her lifelong dream of opening a wildlife sanctuary. Buckwheata died a few months ago after contracting parvo. Cox plans to dedicate the sanctuary to her.
“Buckwheata didn’t die in vain,” Cox said. “She has opened that door. She helped bring my dream come true and every baby that I do save, she was a part of it.”
This season has brought on many calls for suspected canine distemper, Cox said. She is caring for one raccoon that she suspects had distemper but survived. Due to costs, the raccoon was not tested for distemper, but other causes were ruled out by a vet, she said.
The raccoon, which Cox named Poppy as it was found near Poppy’s Bakery on Wilkinson Boulevard, could barely walk and had swollen pockets of infection on his ankles and mild seizures when someone reported the animal to Cox last fall. She said the caller was someone who was driving by, but when she arrived, a neighbor in the area said the raccoon had been laying near the road for nine days.
“What is the difference in that animal laying there needing help than a child laying there and needing help? But nobody called for him,” Cox said. Poppy is still in her care.
When someone sees an animal that they are concerned about, Cox recommends reporting it to someone like a wildlife rehabilitator, or keep contacting someone until they find a solution to save the animal.
In previous statements, Fish and Wildlife recommend calling a nuisance wildlife control operator, which can be found at app.fw.ky.gov/nuisancecontrol and will assist for a fee. The City of Frankfort recommended contacting the Franklin County Health Department or a local health care provider if someone comes into contact with, gets bitten by or scratched by a wild animal to report a possible exposure.
